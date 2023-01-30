Grand Island Senior High lunchtime fight getting screen time

A disturbance Monday in the Grand Island Senior High cafeteria, as filmed by an onlooker, shows around a dozen students involved.

One cell phone video taken during the altercation shows about a dozen students throwing punches at one another in the cafeteria. Adults can be seen trying to manage the situation as other students look on, some yelling. The incident allegedly started after an apple was thrown by one student at another.

“As far as I know, it was handled with regular protocol,” said Grand Island Public Schools Communications Director Mitch Roush.

“It wasn’t (a situation where) the school was in danger,” he added. “There were students that needed to be separated. (Student Resource Officers) were heavily involved. “

The Grand Island Independent reached out to Grand Island Police Department for comment and to find out if additional officers were sent to GISH for support during and after the skirmish. Officers on duty were unable to provide any information.

Roush said the school’s administration is already assessing consequences for the students involved.

Communication concerning the lunchtime cafeteria incident was sent to families, according to GIPS. The Independent's attempts to obtain that communication wasn't immediately successful.