A standoff on Orleans Drive in Grand Island this morning reached a peaceful resolution without incident.

An individual had barricaded himself in an apartment on the 700 block of Orleans Drive. Grand Island Police didn't know if he was armed. They had initially indicated he was armed.

At 9:25 a.m., Capt Jim Duering said the standoff had ended.

"We have reached a peaceful resolution. He is in the apartment by himself. He appears to have passed out and there's no more threat to himself or the public," Duering said.

Duering said mental health and substance abuse were both factors in the incident. Negotiators and a counselor were on the scene with law enforcement.