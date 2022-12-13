Grand Island teenagers flee from police after pursuit

Two Grand Island teenagers were apprehended after fleeing police on foot — after they'd fled in a vehicle.

Grand Island police pursued a car filled with four teenagers Monday afternoon after spotting it driving erratically, according to the police department. Once they located the vehicle, a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy ran from the scene as they were being detained. The 13-year-old admitted to driving.

The 15-year-old wasn't located and will be referred for charges.

Shortly after noon, an officer observed the vehicle driving carelessly as it headed south on Broadwell Avenue and then turned left onto Fourth Street, losing control and spinning out, police said.

The car then took off at a high rate of speed, heading north on Broadwell, west onto Fifth Street and then north onto White Avenue. The vehicle was located in the driveway of 519 N. White Ave. When police approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, according to police.

The four occupants were removed from the car during a search for contraband and drugs.

A 17-year-old girl was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco and taken to her guardian.

The 13-year-old boy was located after fleeing and transported to the police department. He was arrested for being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was later transported to Sarpy County Detention Services.

A 13-year-old girl was also transported to the police department and later released to the custody of her guardian. She was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, having no operator's license, obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The 15-year-old boy was referred for being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and obstructing a police officer.