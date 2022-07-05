Grand Island turkey beaten Saturday night

The wild turkey that gained popularity recently in the Conestoga Mall area may have met its demise, beaten by a group of young people.

At about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, an adult male reported seeing several individuals chasing a wild turkey in the mall parking lot. The man said he saw the individuals corner the turkey, and began beating it.

The man said the individuals then grabbed the turkey by the neck before throwing the bird into a silver four-door sedan.

The witness said he did not know if the turkey was still alive when placed in the vehicle.

Police do have some surveillance video, Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said Tuesday. The make and model of the silver vehicle is not known.

The vehicle was occupied by three males and one female, “most likely either teens or young adults,” Duering said.

He had not heard any more about the condition of the turkey.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police department or Hall County/Grand Island Crime Stoppers.