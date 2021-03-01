Grand Island woman arrested on suspicion of drug possession, child abuse

A 35-year-old Grand Island woman, who allegedly fled from police officers at a high rate of speed Sunday evening with her 7-year-old and 9-year-old daughters in the vehicle, has been arrested.

Grand Island police say that as Alisha Eckert fled the scene, the two girls were “very frightened and crying from their mother’s actions.” Eckert also nearly struck one of the girls’ face with drug paraphernalia she threw from the vehicle, according to the police media report.

The incident began at about 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 1425 Hancock Ave.

A man who shares the residence with Eckert called police after finding drugs in the residence, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

As police officers were on the scene, Eckert pulled up in a vehicle. The officers, doing their investigation, went outside to talk to her “and her response was to flee at a high rate of speed,” Duering said.

Police say Eckert conducted an illegal U-turn, jumped a curb and drove near a sidewalk in an effort to avoid being contacted.

“The officers went to their car to try and catch up with her, and she just went faster,” Duering said.