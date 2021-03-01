Grand Island woman loses $5,000 in dating scam

A 42-year-old Grand Island woman lost about $5,000 in gift card funds by falling victim to an online dating scam.

The money was lost between July 1 and Saturday.

The woman thought she was dating a man she believed was in the military “and was sending him money to help him out,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. The man supposedly was based in the Washington, D.C., area.

The police investigation found that almost all of the information given to her was fraudulent, Duering said. The man was actually overseas.

Gift cards are nonrefundable. Scammers usually don’t ask for the actual gift cards. “They have you scratch off the back and send them the numbers,” Duering said.

That way, the criminal has instant access to the money and the fraud victim doesn’t have two or three days, while the cards are in transit, to cancel them or try to get a refund.