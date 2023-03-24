A Grand Island woman faces 4 1/2 years in prison on drug charges.

Kendra R. Baker, 37, of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Baker received 54 months in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual).

According to a release, Baker sold meth to a confidential police informant in March and April 2021. During that time, four purchases were made at various locations in Grand Island and Hastings.

In total, Baker sold the informant more than 125 grams of meth, about the weight of a bar of soap.

After serving her sentence, Baker will serve a 3-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Tri-City Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT). TRIDENT is a task force with law enforcement personnel from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Kearney Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol.