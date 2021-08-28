Grand woman gets 10 years in federal prison

OMAHA — Andrea Gall, a 22-year-old Grand Island woman, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of actual or pure methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Following her prison term, Gall will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Oct. 4, 2019, Jose Negrete was on probation and a state probation officer stopped by Gall’s and Negrete’s house in Grand Island to conduct a home inspection. The probation officer observed a .22 caliber handgun. Negrete first asserted that the gun was a toy, and later admitted it was a real firearm. Negrete had been convicted previously of a felony offense and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
The police obtained a search warrant. Inside the home, they found about $20,000 in U.S. currency and more than a pound of methamphetamine. The meth was later sent to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Forensic Services Bureau. Testing completed by its laboratory showed the drugs contained at least 514 grams of actual or pure methamphetamine.
Negrete pleaded guilty on Aug. 26 to possessing 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19. He faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and he could potentially face up to life imprisonment.
The case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.