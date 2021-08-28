Grand woman gets 10 years in federal prison

OMAHA — Andrea Gall, a 22-year-old Grand Island woman, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to 10 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of actual or pure methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Following her prison term, Gall will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Oct. 4, 2019, Jose Negrete was on probation and a state probation officer stopped by Gall’s and Negrete’s house in Grand Island to conduct a home inspection. The probation officer observed a .22 caliber handgun. Negrete first asserted that the gun was a toy, and later admitted it was a real firearm. Negrete had been convicted previously of a felony offense and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The police obtained a search warrant. Inside the home, they found about $20,000 in U.S. currency and more than a pound of methamphetamine. The meth was later sent to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Forensic Services Bureau. Testing completed by its laboratory showed the drugs contained at least 514 grams of actual or pure methamphetamine.