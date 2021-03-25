Guardian allegedly assaults pregnant 17-year-old

A 29-year-old Grand Island woman allegedly assaulted a pregnant 17-year-old Tuesday evening, knocking her unconscious.

Maria Carranza-Contreras is the guardian of the 17-year-old. According to Grand Island Police, Carranza-Contreras pulled the girl’s hair and rammed her head against a wall.

“It was reported that after her head struck a wall, the juvenile fell unconscious for a short period of time when Maria proceeded to kick her head and abdominal area,” according to the court affidavit, which was written by GIPD officer Chrystian Banuelos. “It was also reported Maria, while actively striking her, stated she was doing so in an attempt to end the life of the unborn child.”

The teenager had visible injuries and complained of sustained pain. She was taken to a hospital and checked out, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

“An interview of Maria found that she, through a fit of rage, attempted to punish the juvenile female as well as end the life of the unborn child,” according to the affidavit.

In Hall County Court Wednesday, Carranza-Contreras was charged with third-degree assault of a pregnant woman and intentionally committing child abuse with no injury. Both are Class IIIA felonies.

Judge John Rademacher set her bond at $50,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 11:30 a.m. May 11.