Hamilton County traffic stop nets 186 pounds of marijuana; 2 Virginians arrested

AURORA — Two Virginia residents were arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol uncovered 186 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Saturday morning in Hamilton County.

At approximately 7:45 a.m., a trooper observed a Dodge Charger fail to signal a turn and drive on the shoulder while exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop, a State Patrol K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle, according to the State Patrol. A search of the vehicle revealed the large amount of marijuana contained in heat-sealed packages.

The driver, William Riddick, 30, of Suffolk, Va., and passenger, Breana Williams, 25, of Virginia Beach, Va., were arrested for possession of more than a pound of marijuana, and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged at the Hamilton County Jail.