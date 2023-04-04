The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from multiple agencies, arrested an 18-year-old man as part of an investigation into a threat made Tuesday morning at Sandy Creek Public Schools in Fairfield.

The investigation began at approximately 8:40 a.m., when Sandy Creek High School reported that a student had received a threat from someone off campus. The school also received a call alleging that one of the students had a firearm in a locker. The school went into lockdown procedures in accordance with school policy.

Numerous law enforcement officers responded to the school. School officials searched the reported locker and did not find a firearm.

As response at the school continued, a suspected source of the threats was identified within minutes. Troopers worked with multiple law enforcement agencies and were able to locate the suspect at a residence in Hastings. The 18-year-old allegedly fought with law enforcement while being taken into custody, the patrol said. The suspect also spit on a trooper’s face.

After consultation with the Clay and Adams County attorneys, the suspect was taken into custody for making terroristic threats, false reporting, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order. The investigation remains ongoing. The suspect is not a Sandy Creek student.

The lockdown at Sandy Creek was lifted and students were dismissed for the day in accordance with school reunification procedures. Law enforcement remained on scene for the duration of that process.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Emergency Management, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Hastings Police Department assisted with the response and investigation.

Fairfield is about 46 miles southeast of Grand Island.