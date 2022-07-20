Hastings man sentenced for assaulting Grand Island police officer

Korie Ashley of Hastings, who punched a Grand Island police officer in the face in May of 2021, has been sentenced to one to two years in prison.

Hall County District Court Judge John Marsh sentenced Ashley on March 16 to one to two years for attempt of a Class 3 or 3A felony and six months for first-offense resisting arrest. The sentences will be served concurrently. They will also be served concurrently with two other sentences in Hall County and two in Adams County.

He was given credit for 20 days already served.

Police attempted a traffic stop on Ashley May 27, 2021, after he failed to signal that he was changing lanes. Ashley continued to drive, refusing to pull over to the side of the road. When he did stop, he exited his vehicle and refused to follow commands given to him by an officer. When the officer attempted to arrest Ashley, he turned into the officer and pulled away.

The GIPD media report stated that Ashley engaged with the officer, at which time Ashley “punched the officer in the face causing pain and injury.” The officer was Shane Kucera.

At the time of the arrest, police reported that Ashley’s Nebraska driver’s license had been suspended or revoked more than four times.

Ashley, 38, pleaded no contest to the two offenses. The bigger charge, a Class IV felony, states that Ashley “attempted to assault Officer Kucera.”

First-offense resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.

Four charges against Ashley were dismissed. They were obstructing a peace officer, operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (not willfully reckless), first-offense driving during revocation and failure to signal a turn.