Hastings woman sentenced for possessing meth with intent to distribute

police tape

Vallen Bateman, a 36-year-old Hastings woman, was sentenced last Friday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Bateman to 5 1/2 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, she will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

On Sept. 28, 2020, law enforcement was serving a federal arrest warrant for John Wizinsky at a residence in Grand Island, following his indictment for distributing methamphetamine. Wizinsky was arrested and Bateman was also present. Bateman had an active warrant out of Howard County and was arrested. She admitted to having marijuana in her nearby backpack. A search of her backpack revealed 80 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and 13 grams of marijuana.

Wizinsky was sentenced on July 23, 2021, to more than 21 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Grand Island Police Department and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force.

