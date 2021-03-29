Homeless man arrested after allegedly threatening bus depot clerk

Grand Island police arrested a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a clerk at the Trailways Bus depot at 3231 Ramada Road.

The clerk told police the threats made her fear for her safety. The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m.

Due to his actions and statements during this and previous dealings with police, Marcus Alexander was detained. During the process of detaining him, police say, he pulled away from the officers and threatened to kill officer Tyler Noel. Alexander was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Alexander is homeless. His previous address was Little Rock, Ark.

He was arrested for two counts of terroristic threats, first-offense resisting arrest, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.