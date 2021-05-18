Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of six of eight charges

A Hall County District Court jury on Tuesday found Antoine Johnson of Lincoln guilty on six of eight charges in the May 2020 shooting of Gary Zierke III in Grand Island.

Zierke, also of Lincoln, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets at 12:20 a.m. May 28. Zierke, 31 at the time, survived the shooting. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Johnson following an 18-hour search between Aurora and Henderson.

The jury found Johnson guilty of criminal attempt of murder in the second degree, first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm in certain cities and counties and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

He was determined to be not guilty of kidnapping and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He had been accused of kidnapping Ricardo Aguilar.

Johnson, 34, will be sentenced by Judge John Marsh at 10 a.m. July 21.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two charges against Johnson had been dismissed — robbery and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The trial began on May 10. The jury, which received the case late Monday afternoon, returned with a verdict Tuesday afternoon.