Nebraska State Patrol troopers and Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a driver who fled on foot from a traffic stop.
At approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Sentra fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Victoria Springs and Gates Road north of Broken Bow in Custer County.
During the traffic stop, a Custer County K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle. As troopers searched the vehicle, the driver fled on foot into a cornfield. A passenger remained at the scene.
The Custer County K-9 and a State Patrol K-9 tracked the man and were able to locate him in a nearby river less than an hour later.
Jacob Funson, 22, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was taken into custody without further incident. The search of the vehicle revealed less than 1 pound of marijuana, THC edibles and shatter, and a handgun.
Funson was arrested on charges of fleeing to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana — more than 1 ounce and less than 1 pound, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Funson was lodged at the Custer County Jail. The passenger was cited and released.