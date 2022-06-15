 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney man dies after crossing I-80 median, collides with semi

COZAD — A Kearney man was killed Friday following a car-semi crash on I-80 near Cozad.

The Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle accident around 12:05 p.m. near mile marker 221, one mile west of Cozad.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet Cruze driven by John Paul, 63, of Kearney was traveling eastbound, when he lost control, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes where he collided with a semi, said Cody Thomas, a NSP spokesperson.

Paul was taken by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, where he died.

The driver and passengers in the semi were uninjured.

Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately four hours as the crash was being investigated and cleaned up.

Thomas said the crash remains under investigation.

