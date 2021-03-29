Kevin Simons gets 24 months probation for role in meth purchase

Kevin Simons, one of two men arrested following a drug purchase in August 2020, was placed on 24 months probation earlier this month.

Hall County District Court Judge Mark Young put Simons on probation March 16 for attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The 24-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Aug. 13 with another man outside the Four Plex Hotel, 1808 W. Second St.

Simons was the driver of the vehicle. The other man, Sean Sartin, allegedly obtained $100 worthy of methamphetamine inside the hotel.

Grand Island police, who were monitoring the hotel, said that when Sartin returned to the car, he reached into the pocket of his shorts and handed something to the driver. Searching the center console of the vehicle, police found methamphetamine.

As part of the sentencing, Simons will have to pay a $600 probation fee. He must also attend treatment programs.

Simons was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance, which is a Class 4 felony.

Another charge, driving during suspension, first offense, was dismissed.

Sartin’s case is still pending in Hall County District Court. He is charged with delivery, dispensing, distribution, manufacture or possession of an expceptionally hazardous drug, which is a Class 2 felony. Sartin, 48, pleaded not guilty to that charge.