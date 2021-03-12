Kopke jury trial set for June 14

Patrick Kopke, a former Nebraska State Fair chief financial officer, accused of stealing money from the fair, will have his next court appearance at 1:30 p.m. May 6.

Kopke was scheduled to have a pretrial conference Thursday afternoon in Hall County District Court. His attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian of Lincoln, asked for a continuance, which was granted by Judge Andrew Butler.

In addition to rescheduling the pretrial conference, Butler scheduled Kopke’s jury trial for June 14.

The trial might not be needed. Kalemkiarian told the judge, “I believe we’re going to work out this case,” which may mean that a plea agreement could be reached.

Kopke, 29, pleaded not guilty in November to three counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony.

He resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration in November 2019. A state audit concluded that a company he created was paid nearly $150,000 in State Fair funds and there were no invoices proving the company had done any work for the fair.