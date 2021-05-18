Lincoln man guilty of six of eight charges

A Hall County District Court jury on Tuesday found Antoine Johnson of Lincoln guilty on six of eight charges in the May 2020 shooting of Gary Zierke III in Grand Island.
Zierke, also of Lincoln, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets at 12:20 a.m. May 28. Zierke, 31 at the time, survived the shooting. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Johnson following an 18-hour search between Aurora and Henderson.
The jury found Johnson guilty of criminal attempt of murder in the second degree, first-degree assault, discharge of a firearm in certain cities and counties and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
He was determined to be not guilty of kidnapping and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He had been accused of kidnapping Ricardo Aguilar.
Johnson, 34, will be sentenced by Judge John Marsh at 10 a.m. July 21.
Two charges against Johnson had been dismissed — robbery and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
The trial began on May 10. The jury, which received the case late Monday afternoon, returned with a verdict Tuesday afternoon.
The pursuit of Johnson began at about 12:50 a.m. May 28, when a trooper observed a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Aurora. The vehicle matched the description of one being sought by the Grand Island police in connection with the shooting.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 335. Two occupants of the vehicle were quickly taken into custody, but a third occupant fled the traffic stop on foot. Additional troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to search the area. The person who fled the traffic stop was identified as Johnson.
Eventually, troopers found Johnson in the area just south of I-80 at the Henderson exit at mile marker 342.
Johnson used a handgun to shoot Zierke, who was found lying in the grass, in close proximity to a vehicle. Lifesaving actions were taken by police personnel until emergency medical services could arrive.
The case was prosecuted by Hall County Attorney Marty Klein, Dave Medlin and Billie Gallagher. Johnson was defended by Gerry Piccolo and Dana DeSimone of the Hall County public defender’s office.