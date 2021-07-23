Lincoln man sentenced for Grand Island shooting

Antoine Johnson of Lincoln was sentenced Wednesday to at least 35 years in prison for the May 2020 shooting of Gary Zierke III at Grand Island.

On May 18, a Hall County District Court jury found Johnson guilty on six of eight charges

District Judge John Marsh sentenced Johnson to 20 to 30 years for criminal attempt of murder in the second degree. He also was given 10 to 20 years for both first-degree assault and discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or building. Johnson also was sentenced to five to 10 years for each of three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Some of the charges will run concurrently and some consecutively.

Zierke, also of Lincoln, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma streets at 12:20 a.m. May 28, 2020.

Zierke, 31 at the time, survived the shooting. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested Johnson following an 18-hour search between Aurora and Henderson.

Johnson, 35, was given credit for 423 days served.

He will serve at least 26-1/2 years in prison before he’s eligible for parole, given mandatory minimum terms and credit for time served.