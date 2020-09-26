Man accused of attempted arson, making terroristic threats

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly trying to burn down a building and making terroristic threats.

At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man threatening to burn down a building at 712 W. Charles St.

Police identified the suspect as Jason Lemburg. He smelled of gasoline and was reported to have been carrying gasoline in the area, police say. Paper towels soaked in gasoline were located on the sidewalk in front of the residence. Lemburg made multiple statements about burning things, police say.

Witnesses stated that Lemburg made statements that he was going to burn down the residence and said “Kill them all,” causing the residents of the houses to be terrified, says the police media report.

Lemburg was arrested for first-degree attempted arson and three counts of terroristic threats.