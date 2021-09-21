Man allegedly fires arrow through window into residence

Levi Mueller of Grand Island was arrested Sunday after he allegedly used an archery bow to shoot an arrow through a window at 2703 E. Highway 30.

Mueller, 33, was standing outside the residence when he fired the arrow. No one was injured, but at least two people were inside the house.

Rather than trying to injure someone, Mueller’s act was meant as a sign of intimidation, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The arrow wound up on the floor inside the house.

A bag of white crystalline substance, believed to be methamphetamine, was found within the residence after Mueller was taken into custody. He was arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Police were called to the scene at 11 a.m. The complainants were Tye Knapp, 47, and Cole Anderson, 35.

Duering said there was “some preexisting strife between Knapp and Mueller.”