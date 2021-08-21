 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly records juveniles in restroom

Man allegedly records juveniles in restroom

{{featured_button_text}}
Starkey

Share Starkey

Shane Starkey, a 37-year-old Ravenna man, was arrested after allegedly recording two juvenile males in the men’s room Thursday evening at Menard’s, 3620 W. State St., Grand Island.

The juveniles are 16 and 17 years old.

At about 8:25 p.m., police responded to the store following a report of a possible sex offense.

Starkey was observed by an officer recording one of the juveniles over the stall wall while the teen used the restroom. The second juvenile reported he had caught Starkey recording him as he used the restroom. Starkey was in the middle stall and the juveniles were in the outside stalls, according to GIPD.

The recordings reportedly were saved onto Starkey’s cellphone.

He was arrested for unlawful intrusion, child pornography and creating child pornography.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts