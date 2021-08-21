Man allegedly records juveniles in restroom

Shane Starkey, a 37-year-old Ravenna man, was arrested after allegedly recording two juvenile males in the men’s room Thursday evening at Menard’s, 3620 W. State St., Grand Island.
The juveniles are 16 and 17 years old.
At about 8:25 p.m., police responded to the store following a report of a possible sex offense.
Starkey was observed by an officer recording one of the juveniles over the stall wall while the teen used the restroom. The second juvenile reported he had caught Starkey recording him as he used the restroom. Starkey was in the middle stall and the juveniles were in the outside stalls, according to GIPD.
The recordings reportedly were saved onto Starkey’s cellphone.
He was arrested for unlawful intrusion, child pornography and creating child pornography.