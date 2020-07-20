A man who was asked to leave the Salvation Army on Sunday evening allegedly struck two Grand Island police officers in the head and face with his hands, causing pain to both.
Police received a call at 9 p.m. asking them to remove a person from the Salvation Army, 818 W. Third St. Officers made contact with Abdullahi Abdi and gave him multiple directives to leave the property. He refused, according to the police media report. Abdi, a 34-year-old homeless person, pulled away from officers. He then struck the two officers, who were Michelle Johnston and Robert Osberg.
Abdi was arrested for two counts of assault on a police officer and one count of obstruction of a police officer.
The assault on the police officers were painful but left only minor injuries, said Police Capt. Jim Duering. He said the assaults and Friday’s shooting at an officer represented a disturbing trend.