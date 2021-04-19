 Skip to main content
Man arrested for seventh domestic assault offense

After a dispute with a 23-year-old Grand Island woman, Carlos Cervantes of Grand Island was arrested Friday night for committing third-degree domestic assault for the seventh time.

The woman told police that Cervantes, 37, threatened her with bodily harm and struck her multiple times in the body. She said she and Cervantes were recently in an intimate relationship.

At least a portion of the alleged assault took place inside a car. The woman called police from a convenience store on South Locust. The injuries are not considered serious, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Carlos Cervantes

