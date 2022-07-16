Man arrested in Merrick County sentenced to prison

A California man who was arrested in Merrick County in 2020 was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln to 72 months in prison.

George D. Licata, 44, of Vista, California, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard.

After serving his sentence, Licata will be placed on supervised release for four years. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Sept. 16, 2020, a Merrick County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Licata for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, Licata provided consent to search his vehicle. The deputy located several syringes in the trunk of the vehicle and six glass methamphetamine pipes in a box. Under the air filter in the engine compartment, the deputy found a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. The substance was sent to a lab for testing, and the lab determined that there was 107 grams of methamphetamine, of which at least 96 grams were pure.

The case was investigated by the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT).