BROKEN BOW — The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team has arrested a man following a brief standoff in Broken Bow after a suspected homicide Saturday in rural Custer County.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting that occurred at 80451 Round Valley Road, north of Broken Bow. The victim, Crystal Esch, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, Trenton Esch, 44, is the stepson of the victim.
Esch was believed to have fled to his residence, 208 South N St., in Broken Bow. The State Patrol SWAT team responded, and, at about 9:40 p.m., Esch left the residence voluntarily and was taken into custody without further incident.
Esch has been lodged in Custer County Jail. The Nebraska State Patrol is leading the investigation.