Man moving meth by bus sentenced in U.S. District Court

Jesse Alcantar, 27, of Redlands, California, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, his effort involving a bus trip to Grand Island.

In November 2019 law enforcement was alerted to an incoming shipment of methamphetamine destined for Hastings. Officers conducted surveillance at the Grand Island bus station at 3231 Ramada Road. They observed a man disembark a Greyhound bus carrying two pieces of luggage. Alcantar then got into a white sedan that drove toward Hastings.

The following day the sedan was found at a residence in Hastings, where police observed an individual known for meth use leave the residence. Police then obtained a search warrant. While executing the search, Alcantar broke a window inside the residence, fleeing. Alcantar was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

During a search, a black backpack was found containing nearly three pounds of a substance, later determined through Nebraska State Patrol Laboratory testing as pure methamphetamine.

Also in the backpack was a Greyhound bus re-boarding ticket, $4,820 in cash, a scale and a Greyhound bus itinerary with Alcantar’s name.