St. Paul man sent to prison for fifth DUI

Ricky Michel of St. Paul has been sentenced to eight to 16 years in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol for the fifth time.

Hall County District Court Judge Patrick Lee sentenced Michel on April 5. His license was revoked for 15 years and he was ordered not to drive for 45 days. He was given credit for six days served.

Michel, 42, was arrested May 27, 2021, in Grand Island after he was observed driving a vehicle on a public roadway and striking a curb while parking the vehicle, police said.

When police approached Michel as he exited the vehicle, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected emanating from his person and he was slurring his speech. Police said Michel refused to perform a standard field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test.

After he was taken into custody, he refused a Datamaster examination. While he was in the pre-booking area at the Hall County jail, Michel refused to sit where instructed and continued to walk near police officers as they attempted to complete jail-required paperwork.

Officers attempted to place Michel in a seat. “However, he pulled away from police, then rammed his body weight into police, pressing them against a wall,” said the media report.

Four other charges were dismissed. They were refusal to submit to a test with one prior conviction, obstructing a peace officer, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test and driving during revocation, first offense.