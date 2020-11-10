 Skip to main content
Man voluntarily surrenders in Finish Line assault

Marcos Ramirez-Ledezma turned himself in late Monday afternoon. Police had left Ramirez-Ledezma a phone message, which he returned.

On Tuesday in Hall County Court, Ramirez-Ledezma was charged with first-degree assault, which is a Class II felony.

The assault occurred shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim of the assault was Cresencio Arceo-Delgado, 59, of Brookville, Kan. According to the court affidavit, Ramirez-Ledezma punched Arceo-Delgado in the head. After Arceo-Delgado got to his feet, he was punched twice in the face, rendering him unconscious.

Judge Alfred Corey set bond at $150,000. A condition of the bond is that Ramirez-Ledezma not have contact with Arceo-Delgado.

Corey scheduled his District Court arraignment for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15.

Police said Monday that Arceo-Delgado was in critical condition at CHI Health St. Francis. The affidavit says he underwent emergency surgery to treat multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds.

On Tuesday, a CHI St. Francis representative said that Arceo-Delgado was not listed in the hospital’s patient directory.

