Marty Klein asks for discussion on new Hall County judicial center

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein believes the idea of building a new judicial center should at least be discussed before officials invest money into existing county buildings.

At the end of Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting, Klein told the board he's in favor of a standalone judicial center.

Klein said he's "concerned about us patching this together and spending a bunch of Hall County dollars" on an existing structure that might need to be replaced down the road.

He pointed to the example of Omaha's Rosenblatt Stadium. A few years after millions of dollars were put into renovating that ballpark, "they bulldozed it to the ground and built a new stadium," Klein said.

"I think the county would be making a grave mistake if we didn't consider building a judicial center with adequate" courthouse and office space for the employees involved, he said.

Klein said he's not as familiar with Hall County's financial picture as the commissioners are. He also recognizes "that bond issues aren't likely to pass in this county."

But he plans to have a broader conversation about the topic, and he doesn't want to have it behind the backs of board members or the public, he said.

Later in the week, Commissioner Pam Lancaster said she was caught off-guard by Klein's report.

"It opened up a thought process that I thought we had put aside. Let's put it that way," Lancaster said in an interview.

Commissioners have been "100% concentrated on cost-effectively" adding courtroom space, she said.

Until Tuesday, Lancaster felt the commission had narrowed possibilities down to two options: Either connecting the Hall County Courthouse to the annex building (which is also home to the Hall County Veterans Office) or building an addition to the courthouse.

A standalone judicial facility has been discussed in the past, but it was Lancaster's understanding that people thought it was too expensive and that it "really didn't accomplish more than we could accomplish by using the facilities that we have."

The county has invested significant money into the courthouse to keep it "a working courthouse," she said. Those investments have included HVAC and sprinkler systems.

Many local attorneys walk to the courthouse, which helps maintain "some vibrance in the downtown area," Lancaster said.

Ideally, it would be great to build an entirely new building, Lancaster said. But building costs have risen dramatically in recent years.

Lancaster thought the board had concluded there was no appetite for a bond issue. But she looks forward to hearing what Klein finds, she said.

Klein feels he has a legal duty to inform board members of what their obligations are to provide adequate courtroom and office space. Deciding what the word "adequate" means in this situation is going to require some discussion, he said at Tuesday's meeting.

It would be good to involve court staff in conversations, "because they know their needs better than we do, better than I do," Klein said.

At Tuesday's meeting Klein praised the judicial center in Broken Bow, where he recently worked a case as a special prosecutor.

Klein knows the board recognizes its obligation to provide appropriate courtrooms and space for court employees.

"You're also very fiscally responsible, which I really appreciate," he said. "So I don't know if this is doable or not, but I'm going to look into seeing if it is doable."

Klein recently met with local judges, who would like to speak to the architects before any court work proceeds, he said.

Klein said he has support for the idea. "I'm not going to name names," but "this is something that we should really consider at this very moment before" spending a bunch of money refurbishing buildings and getting just enough done to make current buildings acceptable.

Hall County is at the moment where it must think about its courtroom needs. "And other counties, when they were at that moment, invested in the future," he said.

Klein will see if there's enough interest in the local legal community "to get behind a potential bond drive, whatever that looks like." He also plans to meet with commissioners to "see what I'm asking for, because I don't know. I've been told it's going to take a bond to be able to build this." He'll also check with others in the business community.

Trends clearly show "that we need more people to deal with the criminal nature of what we've got going on here in Hall County," Klein said. He doesn't see those needs going away.

Meeting the demands of the future, Klein believes, "would be best served by a judicial center."

Right now, Hall County has two and a half District Court judges. In addition to the two local judges, a judge comes from Buffalo County two days a week.

Currently, a search is underway for a new juvenile hearing officer.

Nebraska's Judicial Resources Commission has recommended that Hall County get another county court judge. Sen. Ray Aguilar has introduced a bill to appropriate money for the position.

Among other things, a new building would have facilities for the disabled that are "not patchwork," Klein said. At the courthouse currently, ADA accommodations are "functional but they're not great."