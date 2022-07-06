Motorist was allegedly driving without a tire, throwing off sparks and damaging city streets

After damaging Grand Island streets by driving on his vehicle’s rim, a 62-year-old Grand Island man allegedly fled on foot before he was arrested.

Police said Charles Cloud’s vehicle caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to Grand Island streets.

While working on another case at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers observed a vehicle traveling south on the 600 block of Elm Street throwing sparks from the passenger side of his vehicle. Police observed that the car was driving on its rim, causing damage to the concrete and throwing metal debris from the rim of the vehicle.

Because of the flying debris, sparks and damage to the streets, officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled from the traffic stop, continuing to cause damage and throw metal debris from the vehicle’s front passenger tire area.

About 18 minutes later, officers observed the same vehicle at the intersection of Faidley Avenue and Howard Street. Since the vehicle now did not have a rim, it came to a complete stop on Faidley near Sherman Avenue. As officers pulled behind the vehicle and turned on their overhead lights, Cloud exited the vehicle and fled on foot. When officers approached him, he allegedly pulled away and resisted arrest.

Cloud was taken into custody and determined to be operating his vehicle while under the influence of a drug.

He was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief totaling more than $5,000 and driving under the influence of a drug.