Nebraska State Patrol reports suicide during traffic stop

The Nebraska State Patrol reports it is investigating a suicide that occurred Thursday during a traffic stop in Grand Island.

According to the NSP, at approximately 6:08 p.m., it received a report of a reckless driver in Hamilton County. The reporting party was able to direct troopers to the vehicle’s location as it entered Grand Island. A trooper located the vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup, near Highway 34 and Stuhr Road.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and proceeded westbound on Highway 34 before turning northbound on South Locust Street. Speeds remained normal as the trooper continued in pursuit of the vehicle, eventually entering the Fonner Park parking lot from the north. The vehicle came to a stop at the parking lot exit onto East Stolley Park Road.

The driver then got out of his vehicle. The trooper remained at his vehicle and gave verbal commands to the driver, who reportedly then re-entered the vehicle, retrieved a handgun, got out of the vehicle again and shot himself.

Two officers from the Grand Island Police Department arrived on scene less than a minute later. The three law enforcement officers tried to provide medical aid, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No law enforcement officer fired a weapon during the incident and no law enforcement officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.