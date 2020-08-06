The Grand Island man who died Tuesday morning at 14th Street and Kimball Avenue had a wound to his head, but police don’t know if he had any other injuries.
Police didn’t examine the rest of the body because that examination is considered part of the autopsy, said Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott.
The body of Devlin R. Kenney, 37, was found in the side yard of the house at 303 E. 14th St. Police were called to the scene at 7:10 a.m.
Kenney did not live in the home, which faces out onto East 14th Street.
He was found face down.
In most unattended deaths, police examine a body for injuries. But police didn’t study Kenney’s body because it’s part of a homicide investigation.
It’s better for the medical examiner to study the body, Elliott said. Police don’t want to run the risk of altering any trace evidence.
“So we did not do any type of cursory examination of the body, other than put the body in the body bag and send it for the autopsy,” he said.
Autopsy results have not yet been received.
Police are not ready to conclude if Kenney was shot or hit with an object. It’s believed that he was killed within an hour or two before 7 a.m.
Because there was so much blood at the scene, police are confident that Kenney died at that location. Police did not find a blood trail leading from somewhere else.
Officers haven’t made progress in finding a suspect.
“We made multiple, multiple interviews so far,” Elliott said. But at this point, those interviews haven’t been successful.