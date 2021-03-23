Omaha woman accused of strangling one man to death and cutting throat of another man

At that time, Santiago was missing, and an alert went out to try to find where he was. Santiago last was seen Dec. 7 on footage from Highland Tower’s security camera.

The residence security video showed that on the evening of Jan. 19, Acacia-Cortes and Martinez went to the apartment about 5:30 p.m., using Santiago’s key to enter the building and the apartment. About four hours later, Acacia-Cortes left the apartment, apparently with blood on her hands. She can be seen grabbing a shopping cart in the hallway and returning, then leaving with some things, Backora said.

Three other people were in the apartment at some point during that afternoon or evening, Backora said, but they told police that Martinez was alive when they left the room.

Early Jan. 20, Acacia-Cortes went to another Omaha Housing Authority residence, Kay Jay Tower at 4500 S. 25th St., walked around the 12th floor and then returned to Highland Tower about 1:30 a.m.

She put Martinez’s body in a wheelchair and went to put it in the elevator, but the body fell out on the elevator, Backora said. Acacia-Cortes returned the wheelchair to the apartment and left the tower through an emergency exit.