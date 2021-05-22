Phillips man charged in federal indictment

Tyler Caudill, accused of barricading himself in a plane May 4 at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

The 19-year-old Phillips man was one of 21 defendants charged in 20 unsealed indictments returned by the grand jury.

Caudill is charged with being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm. The maximum possible penalty if he’s convicted is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Caudill allegedly entered the eight-person aircraft the day after he tried to gain entry to Kearney High School.

The pilot found Caudill sleeping in the two-engine jet, which is owned by Menards. The pilot took an AR-15 .223 and a bag from the plane before police were summoned to the Grand Island airport.

The AR-15 was not loaded, but police did find ammunition on the plane after Caudill was taken away.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.