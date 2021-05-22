 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillips man charged in federal indictment
top story

Phillips man charged in federal indictment

{{featured_button_text}}
Caudill

Tyler Caudill

Tyler Caudill, accused of barricading himself in a plane May 4 at Central Nebraska Regional Airport, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska.

The 19-year-old Phillips man was one of 21 defendants charged in 20 unsealed indictments returned by the grand jury.

Caudill is charged with being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm. The maximum possible penalty if he’s convicted is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Caudill allegedly entered the eight-person aircraft the day after he tried to gain entry to Kearney High School.

The pilot found Caudill sleeping in the two-engine jet, which is owned by Menards. The pilot took an AR-15 .223 and a bag from the plane before police were summoned to the Grand Island airport.

The AR-15 was not loaded, but police did find ammunition on the plane after Caudill was taken away.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Home and Decorating Trends, Ron and Jan Wymore house

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Grand Island man accused of carrying 7 different IDs

Grand Island Police say a 64-year-old man arrested this week on a traffic stop had seven different ID cards and a Social Security card in his wallet. They say Fernando Carranza-Contreras has been receiving his salary from a Grand Island employer under an identity other than his own.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts