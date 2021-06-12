Police arrest 2 Friday in unrelated offenses

The Grand Island Police Department performed two arrests for separate incidents Friday morning.

Jose Razo was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday for leaving the scene of an injury accident, driving under the influence (third-degree), refusal to test and refusal to test post-arrest. At West Second and North Eddy streets, officers responded to reported personal injury where one individual fled the scene on foot.

The driver inside the occupied vehicle was later transported by EMS staff to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries resulting from the accident.

Inside the unoccupied vehicle was a document that listed the name “Jose Razo.” A short time later Razo was located nearby walking westbound at Second and Tilden.

An administration records check was run for Razo that showed he had a suspended license and two prior DUI convictions. A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was emitting from Razo, police reported.

According to the GIPD report Razo had trouble keeping his balance and had bloodshot, watery eyes. He refused to submit to a breath test and refused to consent post-arrest. He later admitted to being involved in an accident.