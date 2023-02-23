A man armed with two knives that barricaded himself inside St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Grand Island Thursday morning is in custody.

Grand Island police officers arrived on the scene around 9:10 a.m. and surrounded the church., which is at 422 W. Second St.

At 10:37 a.m. officers escorted the suspect from the building and took him away in a police cruiser.

Police Capt. Dean Elliott said officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the suspect, who "immediately brandished two knives." Attempts to negotiate with the man to put down the knives were unsuccessful.

Once the department's tactical response team arrived on the scene, "a diversion device was deployed, a K9 (officer) was deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody," Elliott said.

The diversion device, called a flash bang, creates a loud noise.

Elliott said he didn't know his name or intention for being inside the building.

The church's pastor called police after he suspected the church had been burglarized. The pastor never saw the suspect, Elliott said.

No one else was inside the church during the standoff, Elliott said. Police brought their armored rescue vehicle to the scene. That vehicle is part of the tactical response team.

Around 10 a.m., a man stopped by the adjacent Grand Island Independent office looking for his wife, who is the church secretary. He was able to get a hold of her and confirm she was safe and not in the church. He then left to meet up with her.

The church's pastor told The Independent that when she got out of her car after arriving at the church, the suspect knocked on the window to get her attention. She then called police.

The police department said it doesn't know if the incident is related to overnight vandalism at the Independent building.

Stay with TheIndependent.com for updates.