Grand Island police surrounded an apartment building Thursday morning at 718 Orleans Drive in which an armed man was not cooperating with police and invited officers to kill him.

The incident, which lasted more than four hours, ended peacefully with police leaving the man at the apartment.

A little after 5 a.m., police were summoned in reference to a disturbance.

"Upon arrival we were advised that the male subject was intoxicated (and) had a firearm inside the residence," said Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott.

"We met the subject at the door. He had knives and other objects in his hand. He refused to comply with officers," Elliott said.

Officers negotiated with the man in an effort to get him to "put those knives down and talk to us."

The man refused and became belligerent at times, Elliott said. Officers continued to negotiate with him over the next half-hour.

The department's tactical response team arrived on the scene as negotiations continued for several hours.

For most of the time, the man was in the hallway, near the exit.

In addition to negotiators, a counselor was also on the scene.

The man "wanted officers to shoot him, to basically do suicide by cop. But that's not what we're there for. That's not our priority, or our mission," Elliott said.

The man "ended up going back inside the apartment and shutting the door and locking it."

Asked if the man lived at the apartment, Elliott said he "stays there."

Eventually, he either passed out, or fell asleep.

At about 9:25 a.m., police made the decision to back away because he was not a threat to the public.

The man "wasn't threatening anybody and he was at his place of domicile," Elliott said.

"We weren't going to breach the door to the apartment to go in on a potential mental health issue, if it was that case or not," Elliott said. Police were not 100% clear that it was a mental health issue, he said.

As far as police could determine, he is not a convicted felon.

"It's perfectly legal for him to possess those weapons," Elliott said. "We're not going to force the issue by forcing our way into the apartment on a noncriminal incident."

The man was not arrested and was left at the apartment. His name was not available.

In addition to officers, the department brought its armored rescue vehicle.