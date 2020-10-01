Police making progress on Sept. 15 burglary, assault

The Grand Island Police Department has prepared a referral for one of four men suspected of committing burglary and assault Sept. 15 at a house on Anne Marie Avenue.

Police Capt. Jim Duering didn’t know Wednesday morning whether investigators had sent the referral to the county attorney’s office.

“They may be holding onto it until they identify the other three,” Duering said. Police have the name of one of the other suspects.

Shelby Glenn, the victim of the burglary and assault, said four men broke into her residence. They took assorted household items and damaged her vehicle.

“They came into my house and beat me over the head with a lamp and a rock,” Glenn, 18, said Wednesday. “They slashed all four of my tires. They threw a rock inside my car. They stole $1,500 worth of my belongings.”