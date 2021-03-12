Police operation nets 61-year-old man who thought he was enticing 14-year-old girl

A 61-year-old Grand Island man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit photograph to an undercover Grand Island Police officer, whom he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Perry Hines was arrested at Grace Abbott Park, where he showed up expecting to meet the girl.

Hines was charged Wednesday in Hall County Court with use of an electronic communication device to commit sexual assault, criminal attempt at first-degree sexual assault on a child and enticement by an electronic communication device.

All three charges are felonies.

In January, Hines began communicating via Facebook with what he believed to be a 16-year-old girl.

After Hines indicated that he wanted to make love to her, the undercover officer said she was actually 14 years old. According to the affidavit, Hines told her he was “definitely not young.”

Hines continued to converse with the person he believed was a juvenile female and “invited her to throw darts with him when he got his new place,” according to the affidavit, written by Grand Island Police officer Cayla Larkins.