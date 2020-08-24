 Skip to main content
Police say man used rifle to break another man’s jaw

mug

Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga

A 19-year-old Wood River man, accused of striking another man with a rifle Thursday night in Grand Island, has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The suspect, Ernesto Guerrero Zarraga, 19, of Wood River currently is in Hall County Jail.

Zarraga was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

Police say that Guerrero Zarraga struck Giovanni Deleon in the face with a rifle, breaking Deleon’s jaw. Deleon is a 21-year-old Grand Island man.

The assault occurred at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 2301 W. First St. in Grand Island.

A warrant for Guerrero Zarraga’s arrest was issued on Friday.

