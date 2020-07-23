A Lexington man sped away from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon and almost struck two vehicles in an intersection, according to the Grand Island Police Department.
The man, Joseph Garcia, still was at large as of Thursday morning.
Police attempted a traffic stop near Fourth and Walnut streets at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday because officers were aware of a warrant for Garcia’s arrest.
Garcia, 27, pulled over to the side of the road near Fourth and Cleburn in his 2008 Cadillac CTS sedan.
An officer approached Garcia as he was still in the driver’s seat. He was told that he had a warrant and to keep his hands up, which he refused to do, police said.
Garcia then allegedly put the vehicle into drive and sped off. As he approached a red light at Eddy and Fourth streets, he failed to stop and went through the intersection in the oncoming lanes, nearly striking two vehicles. The cars did not collide.
Garcia then continued west on Fourth Street “at an extremely high rate of speed,” according to the police media report.
Later, the vehicle was spotted heading west on Highway 30 toward Kearney, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
Garcia initially was contacted because of a full extradition warrant from the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln for a parole violation.
He will be referred for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, a traffic signal violation and obstruction of a police officer.