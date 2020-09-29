Probation revoked against former Northwest student

On March 10, a corporate surety bond of $400,000 was filed on Rookstool’s behalf.

On Sept. 17, District Court Judge Andrew Butler revoked Rookstool’s bond, remanding him to Hall County Jail.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Hinrichs had made a motion to revoke Rookstool’s bond, saying he had violated its conditions.

One condition of his bond was that he not use a smartphone, tablet, computer or other electronic device unless it was for educational purposes. He was not to use any social media platforms for any reason and was confined to his parental home except for reasons of education, health care or counseling.

On Sept. 9, Grand Island police officers served a search warrant at the home. Officers found a phone with internet access on Rookstool’s person, Hinrichs wrote. From his bedroom, officers recovered an MP3 player, an Xbox gaming system, Apple 4K Smart TV and a Chromebook laptop.

On Aug. 19, Grand Island police received reports regarding an individual sending messages to juvenile males via Instagram and Snapchat, requesting the males have sex with someone named Max and/or physically assault Max. “The individual advised the juveniles if they did not have sex with or kill ‘Max,’ the individual would make their nude photos public,” Hinrichs wrote.