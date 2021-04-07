Public welcome to ‘Bless the Boards’ of Habitat Faith Build

Messages of support and written blessings are being sought for Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity’s 2021 Faith Build.

A drive-up event is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 1026 E. 19th St.

“The greater Grand Island faith community is asked to come by and write messages of support, blessings or Bible verses on the two-by-fours that will be part of this year’s Faith Build,” said Ali Stefanini, the local Habitat affiliate’s homebuyer services coordinator.

Boards will be alongside the street, in front of the build site, for easy access. Members of Habitat’s Faith Relations Committee will be present to greet attendees and help them get their messages on the lumber. The boards will be used in the framing of the house. Freewill donations will be accepted to help Habitat meet a fundraising challenge for the build.

Construction of the house began in March. It is sponsored through a $56,000 challenge grant from Thrivent, a financial services company, which partners with Habitat for Humanity on projects like this one across the country, encouraging local communities to put their faith into action.