Rash of motor vehicle thefts over the weekend in Grand Island

Nine motor vehicles were stolen between Thursday and Monday in Grand Island.

As of Tuesday, four of the vehicles had been recovered.

A 2020 four-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited was stolen while it sat unlocked in the street at 3207 Kennedy Day. That crime took place in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday. The keys were left in the vehicle.

On Saturday, a parked vehicle was hit by a car at Platte Valley Whispering Pines Lodge, 4211 Shanna St. A third vehicle was stolen, police say. That vehicle was recovered later in the day.

The other thefts took place late Sunday or early Monday.

A 2017 Ford 250 work truck was taken from 3112 Dixie Square.

Early Monday, a gray 2007 BMW Series 3 vehicle was taken from a driveway at 4029 Lillie Drive by an unidentified group of individuals. The theft was reported at about 3 a.m.

Also early Monday, suspects forcefully entered a secured garage and residence at 4338 Indian Grass Road. They attempted to steal a 2021 Ram 2500 pickup truck and did make off with a black 2020 Ford Explorer and a firearm. The Explorer was recovered. That theft was reported at 3:30 a.m.

In another early Monday theft, someone stole a Navigator from a driveway at 4224 Pennsylvania Ave. The vehicle was unlocked, with the key left inside. Video doorbell footage shows the vehicle was taken at about 1:20 a.m.

Two vehicles were taken from a driveway at 4217 New York Ave. The vehicles had the keys in the ignition and were unlocked. One of the vehicles was recovered.

Another vehicle was taken from a driveway at 2227 Sunrise Ave. Sunday night. That car was located through a GPS locator.