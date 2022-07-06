Road rage incident leads to LaVista man arrested for stabbing

A dispute over driving methods on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon escalated to the point where one of the men stabbed the other.

Nathan Bowen of LaVista was arrested at about 3 p.m. after he allegedly stabbed a Colorado man in the upper portion of his shoulder.

The dispute started off as a road rage incident, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. One of the drivers tapped his brakes because he felt the other was following too closely, which led to swerving, Berlie said.

The drivers pulled off to Git ‘N Split, 8976 S. Alda Road. Both men exited the vehicle and a verbal altercation turned physical, Berlie said.

The victim, 22-year-old Victor Hernandez of Greeley, Colo., was flown to an out-of-town hospital because medical personnel couldn’t get his bleeding to stop. Berlie wasn’t sure of the helicopter’s destination.

Bowen, 20, was arrested for first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted second-degree homicide and willful reckless driving.