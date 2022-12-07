Sanitation firm reaches agreement on child labor law allegations at Grand Island plant

A sanitation company accused of employing minors as young as 13 to clean hazardous equipment at a Grand Island meatpacking plant has entered into an agreement with the federal government over alleged violations of child labor laws.

The eight-page agreement, which was filed Tuesday, orders Packers Sanitation Services Inc. to follow child labor law, hire a third-party compliance specialist and provide employment records to the U.S. Department of Labor.

A complaint filed Nov. 9 in U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska in Lincoln against Packers Sanitation alleged that the company employed at least 31 minors between ages 13 and 17 in hazardous cleaning positions, including 15 minors in Grand Island.

A federal investigation at a JBS Foods meatpacking plant in Grand Island began in August, after a referral from a law enforcement agency, according to the complaint.

Packers Sanitation has contracts with about 700 slaughtering and meatpacking plants nationwide to provide cleaning, sanitation and other services, according to its website.

The investigation at JBS Foods found that two workers, ages 13 and 14, were working overnight cleaning shifts. The 13-year-old told investigators that he or she suffered a serious chemical burn after using chemical cleaners, the complaint said.

The investigation said about 15 employees were under age 18 and tasked to clean power-driven machines, including meat and bone-cutting saws.

The Fair Labor Standards Act also prevents those under 17 from operating “hazardous” equipment, including any power-driven meat processing machines.

In Tuesday’s agreement, Packers Sanitation must hire a third-party consultant within 90 days who will provide quarterly child labor compliance training to management for three years and annually afterward.

The consultant is required to monitor by visiting at least six facilities unannounced on a quarterly basis to check for records, talk with managers and employees and evaluate training procedures.

Packers Sanitation also must provide the Department of Labor with records detailing wages, hours, birth dates and work conditions of all employees under 19 and must “review and enhance its existing policies and training materials” relating to child labor laws.

The company also must tell the Department of Labor about each employee under 18 years old who was terminated after Tuesday’s order and is ordered to not take any retaliatory action against their employees or family members.

The Department of Labor is continuing to investigate potential violations that could lead to financial penalties. Officials must notify Packers Sanitation of any violations of child labor laws or Tuesday’s agreement within the next six months. Packers Sanitation then would have 10 days to resolve the issue before the government could seek to hold them in contempt.