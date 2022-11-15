Second Grand Island business robbed in four nights

For the second time in four nights, a Grand Island business was hit by an armed robber.

A man fled the Sonic Drive-In on South Locust Street with $1,030.68 and a cell phone at about 10:20 p.m. Monday. Like one of the robbers who hit Y&N Liquor early Saturday, he was carrying a handgun.

The man brandished the firearm at Sonic employees, causing them to fear for their lives, said the GIPD Tuesday media report.

Three males, one of them armed with a handgun, took more than $3,800 from Y&N Liquor, at 409 N. Broadwell, at 12:25 a.m. Saturday.

Even though Monday night's crime was committed by one person rather than three, there's a strong possibility that the two crimes are related, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.

The Sonic robber was about 6 feet tall and wore a camouflage mask. One of the men who robbed the liquor store wore a camouflage mask.

In both robberies, witnesses did not see a vehicle. That doesn't mean the robbers were on foot, but at least they didn't park close enough for a vehicle to be seen, Duering said.

Police think the two crimes might be connected primarily because "thankfully, robberies are a rare occasion in Grand Island," Duering said.

In addition, the two armed robberies were committed within a few days of each other. "That by itself is an oddity," Duering said. Having two robberies taking place within a short period of time "would be a rare coincidence," he said.

He also pointed to physical characteristics, and the fact that similar masks were worn.

The Sonic robber took a cell phone that was lying on a counter and then dropped it in the parking lot as he escaped. "So that's being processed for evidence," Duering said.

Police have video of the two crimes.

On Tuesday, police posted photos of the liquor store suspects on Facebook, asking for the public's help.

Those who may have information about the robberies are asked to call the Grand Island Police Department at 308-385-5400 or Hall County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.